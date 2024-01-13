Tom Jones and Keane join Starlite line-up in Marbella

By Kevin Fraser Park • Updated: 13 Jan 2024 • 16:25

Tom Jones at Starlite Photo, Tom Jones: Flickr CC / Wayne Dilger

The organisers of the Starlite festival in Marbella have started the year by announcing two British music stars to add to the line-up.

The Starlite festival, which will celebrate its 13th edition in Marbella in summer 2024, has announced that Tom Jones and the band Keane will be performing in its line-up, which is gradually being completed.

One of the greatest singers

The legendary Welsh singer and performer Tom Jones will return to the stage of the Cantera de Nagúeles on Tuesday, July 23. After his appearance at the 2021 and 2023 editions, he will return in 2024 to perform his great classics such as ‘Sexbomb’, ‘It’s Not Unusual’ and Delilah’.

Considered one of the greatest singers and performers of all time with a career spanning more than six decades, Jones will captivate audiences with his enduring talent and charisma.

On Tuesday, July 9, British band Keane will play for the first time at Starlite to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their acclaimed debut album ‘Hopes and Fears’. Spurred on by their classic hit ‘Somewhere Only We Know’, in 2004 they released their first album ‘Hopes and Fears’, considered one of the best albums ever.

Since then, they have released four more albums, most recently ‘Cause and Effect’, released in 2019. Keane have sold 12 million records worldwide. The two acts join the Starlite 2024 line-up alongside Jamie Cullum, Sheryl Crow, Take That and Simple Minds plus many others.

Tickets are available online from the Starlite website