Tom Jones is coming to Almeria, Spain in 2024

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 30 Dec 2023 • 21:01

Sir Tom Jones Credit: Shutterstock/1440180725

THE one and only ‘Sex Bomb’ singer, Tom Jones, has announced that he is coming to perform in Almeria, Spain in August 2024.

Known as ‘The Welsh Tiger’, Sir Tom is a classic artist who transcends generations and musical trends with his music that is known around the world by all ages. He is now 83 years old but has definitely ‘still got it’ as his latest tour will take him around the world, performing on stages in Mexico, Brazil, Chile, the UK, Germany, Australia, Ireland and of course, here in Spain. He performed in Marbella earlier this year in 2023 and left fans electrified at his captivating show!

The singer will be coming to Almeria, Spain on August 4 2024, where he will perform at ‘The Fairgrounds’. Tickets are currently available through the official Tom Jones website, and many loyal fans are rushing to make sure they bag theirs!

It’s not unusual if you’re excited too!