Published: 13 Mar 2024 • 15:55
Widest in Europe: Genoa breaks ground with sub-port tunnel. Image: Comune di Genova / Facebook.
The construction of Genoa’s sub-port tunnel kicked off with the sound of a citywide siren marking a major milestone.
The tunnel is set to connect the city’s western and eastern sides and ease traffic congestion around the port area.
After years of discussion, this ambitious infrastructure project is finally underway and is expected to be finished by the summer of 2029.
Genoa’s mayor, Marco Bucci, expressed pride in starting the construction that will reshape Genoa‘s landscape.
He highlighted how the tunnel will improve traffic flow in the city, making it safer and more environmentally friendly.
Italian officials, including Transport Minister, Matteo Salvini, praised the sub-port tunnel as a symbol of Italian engineering excellence, showcasing innovative planning methods.
Once completed, the tunnel will stretch 3.4 kilometres long and descend 45 metres below the seabed.
It will be Italy’s longest underwater tunnel and Europe’s widest, with each tube having an external diameter of 16 metres to accommodate traffic in both directions.
Additionally, the tunnel’s construction will open up more than 25,000 square metres of urban space, allowing for the creation of parks and urban renewal projects, especially around the western entrance.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
