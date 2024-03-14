103-year-old woman fined for driving without a licence says, “I’ll buy myself a Vespa”

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 14 Mar 2024 • 15:40

103-year old driver Photo: Shutterstock / Emilia Kohn Montero

At the age of 103, Giuseppina Molari was stopped by the carabinieri while driving her car with no licence or insurance. The incident occurred at around 1am on Monday March 11 in Bondeno, in the province of Ferrara.

Giuseppina Molari, known to everyone as ‘Giose’, said, “The carabinieri were good. I’ve always cared about my autonomy and now I’ll use my bicycle to get around or I’ll buy myself a Vespa”.

The sprightly old lady was returning home after spending a quiet evening with friends when she ended up getting disoriented and could no longer find her way back to her home. It was a citizen who reported to police her unmistakable white Fiat Panda proceeding in a dangerous manner, continuing to drive around the same streets.

The Carabinieri stopped her and got a surprise after checking the elderly woman’s driving licence and learning her year of birth – 1920. Her car was picked up by a tow truck, which loaded it and transported it to the place she had requested. The lady was finally driven home by the carabinieri, thus putting an end to her night out.

The news of what happened caused hilarity in her home town, where the woman, who will soon blow out her 104th birthday candle, is well known and has many friends.