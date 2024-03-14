Looking awesome: Mike Tyson prepares for boxing return

By John Ensor • Published: 14 Mar 2024 • 13:42

Mike Tyson in training. Credit: MikeTyson/X

The much-anticipated return of Mike Tyson stepped up another notch as he released footage of his first day of training on social media.

Mike Tyson has fuelled the excitement of boxing fans by posting his initial training session online in preparation for a much-debated summer clash with Jake Paul.

After nearly 20 years since his last professional fight, one question remains: can experience overcome youth in the boxing ring?

The event, set to take place at the AT&T Stadium in Texas on July 20 and to be globally broadcast on Netflix, will see the 57-year-old boxing legend Tyson come out of retirement to face Paul, a YouTuber-turned-boxer 30 years his junior.

Training begins for Tyson

Despite not competing professionally since 2005, preparations for Tyson’s return to the ring for this exhibition match against Paul has already begun.

On Thursday, March 14, Tyson shared a video of himself training, showcasing his signature explosive power and lightning-fast reflexes.

‘It’s day one, the fun has just begun,’ he remarked, demonstrating his eagerness about the upcoming fight.

Controversy surrounds Tyson’s return

The match-up has drawn criticism from various quarters, with concerns about Tyson’s age and fitness for such a bout.

Promoter Eddie Hearn labelled the event a ‘sad day for boxing,’ while Jake’s brother, Logan Paul, expressed his own reservations, deeming Tyson ‘too old’ and ‘senile’.

Tyson’s motivation

The origins of this unusual match began when negotiations between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury fell through, leading Paul to Tyson. ‘It started with Tommy Fury, he wanted more money and there wasn’t more money,’ Jake Paul explained.

Tyson, for his part, sees this as a thrilling full-circle moment. ‘I’m very much looking forward to stepping into the ring with Jake Paul.

‘He’s grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a “kid” can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT,’ Tyson stated, underlining his eagerness for the challenge.

This upcoming battle not only represents a clash of generations but also highlights the evolving nature of celebrity boxing matches, where the lines between traditional and entertainment-focused sport cross.