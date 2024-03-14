Scam alert: Netflix users beware

By John Ensor • Published: 14 Mar 2024 • 20:48

Netflix scam. Credit: Netflix scam/Shutterstock.com

The Guardia Civil recently issued a warning about a sophisticated scam targeting Netflix subscribers.

Netflix enthusiasts have been urged to stay vigilant, as there’s a new scam currently circulating.

This fraud employs the phishing method to deceitfully gather personal and financial information from victims.

Guardia Civil issues warning

This fraudulent activity came to light thanks to the National Cybersecurity Institute (INCIBE). Cybercriminals dispatch urgent emails to users, falsely alerting them of imminent account closure.

These emails are worded to induce panic and urge recipients to act swiftly, with many people acting instinctively and bypassing the verification processes.

The mechanics of the scam

Cyber thieves masquerade as Netflix, misleading subscribers into believing there’s an issue with their subscription renewal due to payment failures.

The emails contain a link, which, when clicked, directs victims to a counterfeit Netflix site. Here, they’re prompted to enter sensitive information under the guise of resolving the payment issue. Unfortunately, this only results in the unwary user surrendering their data to the fraudsters.

Steps to safeguard your data

The Guardia Civil and INCIBE have outlined several measures to protect oneself and respond in the event of falling prey to this scam.

They advise regular monitoring of account transactions to spot and cancel any unauthorised charges.

Victims should compile all possible evidence of the fraud, including emails and screenshots, and report the incident to the authorities.

They also recommend practicing egosurfing to check for any exposure of personal or financial information online, followed by requesting its removal.

For added security, always verify the authenticity of any suspicious email by consulting Netflix’s official help page.

Staying informed and cautious is paramount in the digital age, where cyber threats loom large.

By adhering to the Guardia Civil and INCIBE’s advice, Netflix users can enjoy their favourite shows without the fear of falling victim to phishing scams.