Bikini Beach chiringuito in Estepona burnt down

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 15 Mar 2024 • 9:37

Bikini Beach on fire

Bikini Beach on fire Photo: Marbella se queja

At 3.15pm on the afternoon of Thursday March 14, a large line of smoke alerted the residents of Estepona to a major fire on Rada beach. The Bikini Beach beach bar on Playa de la Rada was on fire, an establishment that was closed at the time.

Local and national police and firefighters were called to the area and managed to control the blaze in less than an hour. However, the fire – which forced traffic to be cut off on that stretch of Avenida España – has completely destroyed the premises of this well-known beach bar, owned by a Franco-Belgian couple for more than 12 years.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but no hypothesis has been ruled out. Both the possibility that it was intentional and the possibility that it was caused by a technical fault. Fortunately, no one has been injured, as there was nobody inside the beach bar when the fire broke out.

