Happy like at home

By Marina Lorente • Published: 15 Mar 2024 • 11:29

Cute dogs at daycare / EW

Dirty and Happy opened its doors 5 years ago with the ambition to provide outstanding staycation and familiar care to dogs.

The canine residency is located in Los Montesinos surroundings, close to La Rafaela.

The residency has the perfect location away from busy roads and crowded areas. It gives the opportunity to the business to own a big piece of land in a quiet area where the residency and its rooms are located, having enough space for 7 parks and other wooden areas for the animals to enjoy.

They are proud to provide a very inclusive residency for all types of dogs, offering them spacious rooms and ample space to run, play, and socialise with other fellow companions. Although dos are the main visitors, you can bring other small animals like cats and rabbits. Families can use the residency service from days to months, and also day care.

Professional and loving care

Inma, an ardent animal lover and one of the employees at Dirty and Happy, firmly believes that the key to their success lies in the familial approach they take toward their guests. They have crafted a residency that transcends the typical dog hotel, instead offering a second holiday home for their furry visitors. Here, every need is met with love and attention.

Affordable prices

The prices are very competitive, having in mind their professionalism and utilities. The price for a day including the night stay is 16€ and for only daycare 11€. They provide discounts for long stays or more than one animal. And they are open 365 days of the year!

If you are looking for a friendly place where trusty workers treat your hairy family member with love and care while you are away or busy, this is certainly the place. SPONSORED.

Partida La Rafaela, Polígono 1

03187 Los Montesinos (Alicante)

TLF: 966063577

Monday-saturday 9:00-13:00 and 16:30-20:30

Sunday: 10:00-12:00

Facebook: @dirtyandhappy

Instagram: @dirtyandhappy

dirtyandhappy.com