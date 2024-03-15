Hyper-realistic ‘Passion of Christ’ exhibit in Caravaca de la Cruz

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 15 Mar 2024 • 16:59

The Mistery Man Exhibition Image: carm.es

THE President of the Region of Murcia Fernando López Miras inaugurated the ‘The Mistery Man’ exhibition in the former Jesuit church of Caravaca de la Cruz. The exhibition, open until July 31, features a hyper-realistic recreation of Christ’s body, bearing the marks of the Passion, based on scientific data from the Shroud of Turin.

A Journey Through Six Rooms of Revelation

This internationally recognised exhibit takes visitors on a journey through six rooms, delving into the investigation and history of this Christian relic, believed to have wrapped the body of Jesus after his crucifixion.

Presenting Christ’s Torture in Innovation

López Miras emphasised the significance of bringing this exhibition to Caravaca de la Cruz during the Jubilee Year, stating, ‘Utilizing the most innovative technologies, it presents Christ with all the harshness of the torture he endured.’

Replicas and Artifacts: Roman Era Rediscovered

Presented by the Camino de la Cruz Foundation, the exhibition also features replicas of Roman artifacts and a reproduction of the medieval crypt where the Shroud was discovered. The exhibition is open from Monday to Saturday, 10 am to 7 pm, and Sundays from 10 am to 12 pm and 1.30 pm to 7 pm.

