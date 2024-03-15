The Spanish firm leading global air navigation

By John Ensor • Published: 15 Mar 2024 • 9:13

Stock image of aircraft. Credit: OlegRi/Shutterstock.com

Around the world, more than 253,000 planes take off every day, hence the control of the skies has never been more critical.

This will be a key theme at Airspace World in Geneva, starting on March 19, where the Spanish firm Indra is seen as a major player.

With over 40 years in the field, Indra’s air traffic management systems now span the globe with more than 11,000 facilities in over 90 per cent of the countries on the planet.

Indra and its systems manage 25 per cent of the world’s airspace and are responsible for the safety of 85 per cent of passengers who board a plane at any time.

A strategic vision for air traffic

Indra’s presence at the event follows the unveiling of its strategic plan, ‘Leading the future’. The company aims to expand its global footprint, enhancing the efficiency of global air travel.

‘Our systems extend from the European sky to those of other parts of the world such as Africa, Asia, Middle Eastern countries, Latin America and North America,’ said Victor Martinez Garcia, director of ATM Northern Europe and Canada at Indra.

The plan marks a new era in Indra’s growth, emphasising its technological prowess and strategic partnerships, such as the recent collaboration with Nav Canada.

‘We are going to begin by putting into service the new centre that will manage the country’s entire air navigation network and introducing the management of operations by trajectories, with which we will optimise the routes that aircraft follow to save time and costs,’ Martinez added.

Europe’s air navigation beacon

In Europe, Indra’s technology is pivotal, serving countries like Spain (ENAIRE), Germany (DFS), and the United Kingdom (NATS), the Netherlands (LVNL) and Norway (AVINOR) among others.

Its commitment to innovation has placed it at the forefront of the SESAR program, which is transforming air travel. In 2021, Eurocontrol selected Indra to modernise the continent’s air control network management system.

Martinez commented that it is ‘a sophisticated system, unique in the world, that facilitates the coordination of the 68 large control centres and more than 500 airports airports on the continent.’

Strategic acquisitions

Indra’s recent acquisition of the British company Park Air expanded its portfolio, reinforcing its UK presence. Its foray into the American market, through acquiring a local company and establishing Indra Air Traffic Inc, showcases its ambition to be a global technological leader.

This drive positions Indra not only as a key player in air navigation but also as a visionary leader in connecting the world more efficiently and sustainably.