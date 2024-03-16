Celine Dion shares hopeful return to stage

By John Ensor • Published: 16 Mar 2024 • 18:36

Celine Dion with her three sons. Credit: celinedion/Instagram.com

On World Stiff Person Syndrome Awareness Day, Celine Dion took to social media to share positive news about her condition and her desire to return to the limelight.

On Friday, March 15, the 55-year-old Canadian singer, often referred to as the ‘Queen of Power Ballads’, took to Instagram to share a touching moment with her three sons.

The photograph, capturing smiles and trophies on a racing podium, underscored her message of hope and determination.

‘Today the world recognizes International SPS Awareness Day. As many of you know, in the fall of 2022, I was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), ‘ she began.

I want to send my encouragement and support to all those around the world that have been affected by SPS. I want you to know you can do it! We can do it!

A journey of courage

Facing SPS has been a formidable battle for Dion, pushing her to the limits. Yet, her spirit remains unbroken. ‘Trying to overcome this autoimmune disorder has been one of the hardest experiences of my life, but I remain determined to one day get back onto the stage and to live as normal of a life as possible,’ she added.

Celine Dion, a mother to Rene-Charles, 23, and 13-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy, has drawn immense strength from her family. Her late husband and manager, Rene Angelil, passed away in 2016, leaving behind a legacy of love and support.

Stiff person syndrome

Stiff-person syndrome (SPS) is a unique autoimmune disorder impacting the central nervous system, including the brain and spinal cord.

The condition is defined by variable muscle stiffness across the torso and limbs, alongside an increased reaction to sound, physical contact, and emotional upheaval, which may trigger muscle spasms.

Symptoms can manifest at any stage of life, however they typically emerge between the ages of 30 and 60. Approximately one in a million individuals receive a diagnosis of this syndrome. The incidence rate is double in women compared to men.

The power of music

Dion’s illustrious career, spanning over four decades, has been marked by global acclaim and numerous awards, including five Grammys and two Oscars.

Despite facing health setbacks, including muscle spasms from SPS that led to the cancellation of her Las Vegas residency and Courage World Tour, Dion’s passion for music remains undiminished.

A new Prime Video documentary, ‘I Am: Celine Dion,’ promises an intimate look at her struggle and resilience, capturing the essence of her journey through the lens of Oscar-nominated filmmaker Irene Taylor.

Unwavering support and hope

SPS is characterised by muscle stiffness and spasms, often triggered by environmental stimuli. Though there is no cure, treatments and therapies offer hope for those affected.

Dion’s message of encouragement resonates with many facing similar challenges. She concluded her message: ‘I want you to know you can do it! We can do it! Love Celine xx…’