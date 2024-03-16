Kateryna Art Studio – Art for soul

By EWN • Published: 16 Mar 2024 • 16:04

Kateryna experienced a life changing experience when she left her art studio in Kiev and followed a path which led her to Marbella.

Kateryna is committed to making art accessible for all, reminding people that creativity is inside of everyone.

Becoming a mother, Kateryna realised how essential it is to nurture children’s creativity.

She has now relocated her studio to Marbella, working with Celeste and Olga, who deliver creative weekly classes for children.

During the holidays, they hold intensive camps and this Easter, will focus on the traditional Ukranian custom of painting eggs and making celebratory crafts to embroider the festive season.

The love and care for the children and the power of creativity is visible in the space, which provides a safe and inclusive environment for all kids.

Encouraging the parents to connect with their children, the women have curated special workshops, in which adults and children spend quality time together, by leaving all mobile devices, and committing to being present in the moment.

The project has blossomed into a sanctuary, where children can freely explore their creative potential, bolstering their confidence and resilience in the process.

To brighten your child’s day with a unique experience, Kateryna’s Gallery Studio is the place which makes a life-long positive impact on your lives, with the help of devoted teachers.

Holiday camp sessions are priced at €50 per day, with a 10 per cent siblings discount or the entire camp booking.

The Studio awaits you at Avenida Gustavo Adolfo Bécquer, 44, Nueva Andalucía, 29660 Marbella, Málaga, Spain.

Tel: 647 979 080

Sponsored