Prep2u – Delivering wellness

Healthy prep meal
Prep2u is a delivery service based in Alfas del Pi, committed to providing balanced, customised meals across Spain.
Making healthy habits effortless, Prep2u benefits its customers by saving time and adjusting to the personal dietary needs of every client.
Whether you go for vegan, gluten-free or protein-rich meals, Prep2u offers a wide variety of menus, including dishes like black bean bourguignon, BBQ paprika chicken with sweet potato, protein waffles, and vegan lasagna.
With a strong focus on healthy cuisine, Prep2u has a rich choice of salads, for which you can choose the protein and the dressing, and a unique range of smoothies for the upcoming summer.
The service centres on building a relationship with their customers and guiding them through their health journey by providing regular meals under subscriptions with discounts and customised meal sizes.
All deliveries are temperature-controlled and come in eco-friendly packaging.
To get your first taste of wellness, see the meal deals on prep2u.goprep.com or visit Prep2u on Facebook.
