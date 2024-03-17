Adopt a Dog Day on Easter

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 17 Mar 2024 • 7:30

Dog at the park Credit: Blue Bird, Pexels

Support the local animal charity, Akira, by celebrating Easter with your pets or meeting your future best buddy – dogs and humans invited.

Come along on March 31 at the Moraira Dog Park to meet the loveable dogs looking for adoption or to give your own pet a festive treat.

Enjoy live music by the established local musician, Ian Bennett, starting at 11am, as you get to know the charities and wander around the vibrant stalls of refreshments.

There are treats for all members of the family, with ice cream vans, Easter egg hunts and face-painting sessions

At 12pm, you may spot your future buddy in the parade of dogs looking for rehoming.

At 1pm, feel free to join Pam´s People dance demo, with your pet too, and enjoy classic rock anthems by the Black Velvet band at 1.30pm.

Let your dog be the star of the Dog Show: all participants are welcome.

The event is organised by Vives Pons Lawyers and Accountants.