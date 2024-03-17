Bulls controversy

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 17 Mar 2024 • 16:09

Bous a la Mar

Denia´s infamous Bous a la Mar celebration has been revised after the rise in protest demonstrations.

Bous a la Mar is Denia´s infamous festival of bullfighting which takes the animals into the sea every July of the year.

Last year, an incident in which a bull died from drowning, caught the attention and criticism from international press and animal welfare associations. Many have urged the local authorities to terminate the celebration.

Now, the local government finally spoke out, announcing changes to this year’s programme.

Denia´s Festival Councilor stated: “It is not the time to remove the bulls completely,” but changes have been made.

This July, the Bous a la Mar, will no longer take place during the day from 12pm until 2pm, as the hot weather conditions can negatively affect the animals. Moreover, there will be no afternoon celebration on Sunday during the Festa Major.

Felix Redondo, the Councilor of the municipal Vox group, emphasised the significance of the celebration, urging people to, “take into account the tourist impact” that this event has on the town.

Denia´s Mayor, Vicent Grimalt spoke out about the changes, stating that the celebration has to “evolve.”

