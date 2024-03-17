Martha´s Vineyard – the wine escapade

By Anna Akopyan •
Dive into the world of Ribera del Duero wine with Martha’s Vineyard’s next event on March 27th, creating memories in Moraira.
From 6pm until 8pm, visitors are invited to join in a wine escapade of the finest wines of Ribera del Duero.
Famous for its breathtaking Tempranillo wines, the Ribera del Duero region is located south of the Burgos province, in the judicial district of Aranda.
Enjoy an evening of exclusive wine tasting, brought from the signature Spanish vineyards directly to you, including Cillar Rosado, Hacienda Solano, and Ricardo Dumas Blanco wines.
The owner of the Vineyard, Martha, has an in-depth understanding of wine and culture, after living in the Southern California wine region and collaborating with wine-makers.
Martha is a retired diplomat for the Colombian government and has a passion for hosting cultural events. She is now living in Moraira and continues to unite wine enthusiasts of Costa Blanca for events in which tradition, history, and wine are celebrated.
Admission is €35.
Visit marthasvineyard.es for booking.
