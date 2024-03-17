Unmissable concert in Rojales

By Marina Lorente • Published: 17 Mar 2024 • 19:48

Torrevieja Turismo

Rojales is preparing to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Certamen Internacional de Habaneras y Polifonia.

This certamen is the most important lyrical competition in Spain, which will be held this year from 21st to 27th July in the neighbouring town of Torrevieja.

To commemorate this important date, on 23rd March at 8pm, the Capitol Theatre in Rojales will host a concert in which the Coral Voces Liricas del Mediterraneo will perform some of the most characteristic compositions and pieces of this genre.

The event is organised by Concejalia de Cultura, Igualdad, Patrimonio Historico y Natural of Rojales and it is totally free.

This edition is very special

The 2024 edition of the Habaneras and Polyphony Contest of Torrevieja is very special; not only because it commemorates the seventieth anniversary of its launch, but also because, after its presentation at the International Tourism Fair, Fitur, held in Madrid last January, the event has experienced an overwhelming success and more and more people are interested in knowing, first hand, the habaneras.