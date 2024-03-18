A Place In The Sun: Jasmine Harman’s reality check

By John Ensor • Published: 18 Mar 2024 • 18:14

Jasmine Harman in Jerez de la Frontera. Credit: jasmineharman/Instagram.com

Is life abroad always a dream come true? Jasmine Harman, known for presenting Channel 4’s ‘A Place in the Sun,’ has offered a glimpse into her family’s relocation to Costa Del Sol.

In 2023, 48-year-old Harman moved to Spain with her two children and husband Jon Boast, aiming to embrace the lifestyle she had been promoting for years.

‘Not all sun, sea, and sangria’

In a recent Instagram update, Harman shared a moment of relaxation with her children, Joy and Albion, away from the coastal cliches. ‘Chilling with my babies xxx,’ she captioned a photo, quickly pointing out, ‘Inland from the Costa Del Sol – it’s not all sun sea & sangria,’ followed by a winking emoji.

Her post not only depicted a serene family moment but also hinted at the complexities of life abroad that go beyond holiday brochure expectations.

Embracing the imperfections

Harman has also been open about her personal challenges, including body confidence issues after gaining ‘around a stone in weight’ over the past year.

Facing the camera in a swimsuit for a recent shoot, she expressed her apprehensions on Instagram but chose to focus on confidence as a mindset.

‘Confidence is a state of mind. Although I have been out of my exercise routine and gained around a stone in weight since this time last year, I knew I had this filming to do which required me to be in a swimsuit.

‘Some extra lumps and bumps. Some extra rolls around my tummy. Honestly, I feel like the older I get, the less I give a hoot what anyone thinks and the more I accept myself.

‘That’s not to say I don’t have my own body anxieties, but I figure the best thing we can do is normalise seeing different bodies on social media.’

Her dedication to presenting a real picture, whether regarding life abroad or personal vulnerabilities, has earned her a special place in the hearts of viewers.

Harman’s story is a reminder that life, irrespective of the backdrop, is a blend of light and shadow, joy and challenge.