A transition to sustainable tourism in Fuengirola

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 18 Mar 2024 • 15:35

Promoting sustainable tourism Photo: Fuengirola Town Hall

Fuengirola has planned several innovative projects to make the town a more sustainable tourist destination with initiatives that will focus on four areas: green transition, energy efficiency, digital transformation, as well as improving economic competitiveness. They are all part of the Plan for Sustainable Tourism promoted by the regional government, which results in €2.5 million of funding towards the projects.

“Our commitment to new technologies in the management of the town is helping Fuengirola to be recognised as a place of well-being. Innovation and Tourism go hand in hand”, said Mayor Ana Mula

Among the projects being implemented are: green canopies for taxi ranks, air purification in urban tourist areas and new organic waste management systems. In terms of improving energy efficiency, the plan foresees the creation of a network of electric vehicle recharging points, the purchase of urban utility vehicles for municipal services and the creation of a network of electric bicycles.

In the section dedicated to digital transformation, the plan envisages: automation of processes at the new Tourist Office; artificial intelligence solutions; a marketing and social media plan and virtual reality tools for historical heritage.

Finally, in order to strengthen Fuengirola’s competitiveness, the programme foresees the creation of a Tourist Interpretation Centre (in the former Tourist Office) and the implementation of a network of accessible, inclusive and sustainable tourist establishments.

“The objective is to continue to grow as a tourist destination in an efficient and sustainable way”, concluded Ana Mula.