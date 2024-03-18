By Anna Ellis • Published: 18 Mar 2024 • 13:34

RCNT Women's Team battles the elements in inaugural Greenwich Women's Cup. Image: Real Club Náutico Torrevieja

The Real Club Náutico Torrevieja Women’s Team (RCNT) recently took part in the Greenwich Women’s Cup held in the bay of Altea.

The top seven female crews from Spain, including teams from Galicia, Madrid, the Region of Murcia, the Balearic Islands, Catalonia, Andalusia, and the Valencian Community, gathered to compete in this inaugural Marina Greenwich trophy.

Among them was the RCNT team consisting of Maricarmen Fernández, Chelo González, Marta Cartagena, Alejandra Sáez, Elena García Molina, and Nicoleta Predass.

The race committee raised the Delta flag for all crews at 11:00.AM, although the conditions were not optimal for the planned programme.

The event was set to follow a Round Robin format with the Tom28, but sailors had to contend with challenging wind, waves, and rain.

By 3:00.PM, a race could finally begin with a wind speed of 8 knots on a 290º axis.

However, the wind intensity increased to 25 knots, exceeding 30 knots at times.

These conditions were deemed unsuitable for the fleet, prompting the committee to send them back to shore and postpone further racing.

The competition was tough for the teams, with waves reaching almost two metres, adding to the challenges faced by the female sailors, who navigated through these difficulties admirably.