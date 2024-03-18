Roadworks in San Pedro tunnel

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 18 Mar 2024 • 12:15

The San Pedro tunnel Photo: Google

The Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility has announced the start of works in the San Pedro Alcántara tunnel for the adaptation of the emergency exits. At night, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction in the underpass under the boulevard until the work is completed in three months.

These works, which aim to improve road safety, have an investment of €3.76 million. According to the information provided by the Ministry, the works will affect traffic at night between March 18 and June 26, with the exception of Easter Week. During this period, cuts will be made in the left lane on both carriageways, leaving the right lane free for traffic at all times.

A specific timetable has been established for lane closures: from Monday to Friday, between 9pm and 7am. However, during daytime hours, between 7am and 9pm, there will be no lane closures and traffic will move normall at weekends from 7am on Fridays until midnight on Mondays. It is important to note that during Easter Week, from Friday March 22 until Monday April 1, there will be no traffic disruption.

It is hoped that these improvements will help to increase road safety on the A-7 dual carriageway, benefiting all users of this important road.