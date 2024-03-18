By Anna Ellis • Published: 18 Mar 2024 • 16:27

Stratospheric dining: A celestial culinary adventure above Earth's atmosphere. Image: Space Perspective / Facebook.

Renowned chef Rasmus Munk, known for his work at Copenhagen’s Alchemist restaurant, has teamed up with SpaceVIP and Space Perspective.

The trio plan to create an exclusive dining experience called “stratospheric dining,” set to launch in 2025.

This unique adventure will take place during a six-hour flight from Florida, USA.

The event offers a special table for six guests, with tickets starting at $495,000 each.

Participants will fly to an altitude of 100,000 feet aboard Space Perspective’s Spaceship Neptune, which uses a SpaceBalloon instead of a traditional rocket.

Guests will wear custom clothing from Ogier and enjoy what’s promised to be “the meal of a lifetime” while flying high above 99 per cent of Earth’s atmosphere, witnessing the sunrise against the planet’s curve.

Because of limited space on board, some food will be prepared beforehand.

Chef Munk will oversee a small kitchen on the craft, using equipment for heating, finishing, and garnishing dishes throughout the flight.

Munk, also a co-owner of Alchemist, plans to create dishes inspired by six decades of space exploration, aiming to capture the impact of these endeavours on society and philosophy.

He wants to blend food with art and science to raise awareness about social and environmental issues, inspired by his childhood visits to Copenhagen Planetarium.