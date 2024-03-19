Costa del Sol: news in brief

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 19 Mar 2024 • 12:59
The new market in Estepona
Photo: Facebook / Estepona Town Hall
Foody focus
THE old Estepona Food Market is ready to reopen its doors to the public four years after its closure in early 2020. It is described as, “a new concept of gastronomic centre that promises to be a key meeting point for lovers of good food and local culture”.
Longer hours
TORREMOLINOS Town Hall has authorised the extension of opening hours of bars and restaurants during Semana Santa (Easter week). From March 24 to 31, hospitality businesses, including music venues, will be able to extend their usual closing time by two hours.
e-fines
CHECKS by local Police in Benalmadena on personal mobility vehicles including electric scooters, resulted in more than 25 fines in one week for driving on pavements or in a negligent manner. Since January 2024 the penalty can be up to €200.
Easter parade
HIGH demand equals high prices: balconies to watch the Easter processions in Malaga cost on average €150 per person per day. So a prime spot for a family of four would costy an eye-watering €4,200 to enjoy the view for the whole of Easter week.
Property boom
OVER €10 billion worth of property sales were completed in 2023 in Malaga province with almost 60 per cent of all home purchases made by foreigners. Five towns on the Costa del Sol were among the 50 with the highest sales in Spain: Marbella, Mijas, Estepona, Benalmádena and Fuengirola.
No.1 for language
Malaga has been voted the best city in Spain to learn a new language by holiday booking platform Holidu based on a series of factors including: the friendliness of the locals, safety of the city and the average cost of living.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
