Costa del Sol: news in brief

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 19 Mar 2024 • 12:59

The new market in Estepona Photo: Facebook / Estepona Town Hall

Foody focus

THE old Estepona Food Market is ready to reopen its doors to the public four years after its closure in early 2020. It is described as, “a new concept of gastronomic centre that promises to be a key meeting point for lovers of good food and local culture”.

Longer hours

TORREMOLINOS Town Hall has authorised the extension of opening hours of bars and restaurants during Semana Santa (Easter week). From March 24 to 31, hospitality businesses, including music venues, will be able to extend their usual closing time by two hours.

e-fines

CHECKS by local Police in Benalmadena on personal mobility vehicles including electric scooters, resulted in more than 25 fines in one week for driving on pavements or in a negligent manner. Since January 2024 the penalty can be up to €200.

Easter parade

HIGH demand equals high prices: balconies to watch the Easter processions in Malaga cost on average €150 per person per day. So a prime spot for a family of four would costy an eye-watering €4,200 to enjoy the view for the whole of Easter week.

Property boom

OVER €10 billion worth of property sales were completed in 2023 in Malaga province with almost 60 per cent of all home purchases made by foreigners. Five towns on the Costa del Sol were among the 50 with the highest sales in Spain: Marbella, Mijas, Estepona, Benalmádena and Fuengirola.

No.1 for language

Malaga has been voted the best city in Spain to learn a new language by holiday booking platform Holidu based on a series of factors including: the friendliness of the locals, safety of the city and the average cost of living.