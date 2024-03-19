Hybrid motorbikes showcased in Mojacar

By Julian Philips • Published: 19 Mar 2024 • 12:00

Kawasaki Ninja Hybrid Bike. Credit: Creative Commons

Throughout March, fans from across Europe will get to experience the newest motorcycle developments on the roads across the province thanks to focused Events and RCM SL.

Kevin Healy, manager of Focused Events, says their main audience comes from England and northern Europe. They come seeking the enjoyable time and great roads that the area offers.

One of the main highlights of this year’s event is the debut of the first hybrid motorcycle on the market from Kawasaki. It runs on both battery and gasoline, with the ability to recharge itself which marks a big step forward in the motor world and their growing commitment to environmental.

The mayor of Mojacar, Francisco García, and Sports Councilor Jesús Montoya attended the event on March 12. They stressed the importance of hosting such international events in the town, as they help attract more visitors and in turn support local businesses.