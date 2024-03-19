Marenostrum: zero carbon footprint

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 19 Mar 2024 • 15:33

The first zero carbon festival in Spain Photo: Fuengirola Town Hall

Marenostrum Fuengirola has become the first music festival in Spain to completely mitigate its carbon footprint. The Fuengirola venue has replaced all of its emissions for the year 2022, which amounted to 160 tonnes of CO2, and will continue to do so in future editions.

To achieve this goal, the Fuengirola venue has become part of the Green Engine project of the Repsol Foundation, with the contribution of a total of 558 trees planted in two forests: Camino Morisco, in Cáceres; and Maceira, in Vigo.

The Green Engine project of Fundación Repsol and Grupo Sylvestris, is the largest large-scale reforestation programme in Spain and Portugal to offset CO2 emissions, generating a triple impact on the environment, society and the economy.

The Fuengirola concert series is strongly committed to the sustainability of its venue in all areas. Every year it implements actions to both reduce and mitigate emissions. Recently it announced its first new action together with Gestagua, the municipal water company, for the 9th edition: the installation of aerators or atomisers in all the venue’s taps which reduce consumption by 50 per cent without reducing the pressure.