Multimedia experience

By Annette Christmas • Updated: 19 Mar 2024 • 11:02

Artwork "Dragonera" by Olimpia Velasco Credit: Olimpia Velasco

Singer Cumie Dunio offered a workshop in vocal expression to accompany Olimpia Velasco’s exhibition Geodesia at La Misericordia in central Palma.

The two-hour session last Saturday explored the elemental themes of the sculptures, photographs and canvases on show.

Art installation

Geodesia is a series of installations in two rooms. It explores ideas of space and territory connected by trig points.

The first room is a vision of Mallorca as a series of two-dimensional, whimsical map networks, opening a mental space for contemplation.

In the second room, the feeling of being in a privileged position on a mountaintop is evoked by two large-format canvasses and three sculptures, where a trig point would typically be placed, with a 360-degree view – which invites contemplation and awe, etching the scene into memory.

The third room shows the scars that human beings have left on the landscape and their impact on the environment. The photographs narrate the way destructive processes cause the landscape to change, generating new maps.

The paths to the trig points are also documented, where traces of human activity have been left on the landscape and partially become assimilated into nature, although in reality they are imposed. A rusted husk of a car, for example, is partially obscured by undergrowth.

Vocal workshop

Cumie’s workshop on Saturday was called “Landscape of Voice and Silence”. With grace and ease, she created a holding space and activated the participants’ bodies so that their voices came forth unimpeded. She revealed that freeing up the human voice is the fastest way to access inner, non-verbal truth and essence. And to express the hurt that harming the natural environment causes.

The melding of the visual landscape of the exhibition with the inner, contemplative landscape of profound voice work brought a greater depth to the experience of both. The voices met, intertwined, and vibrated in different colours. This was living proof that, as a group, we are more than the sum of our parts.

The exhibition is open every day from 10 – 1 pm and from 5 – 8 pm and ends on March 21.