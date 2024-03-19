New tourist tax in Portuguese municipality

By Marina Lorente • Published: 19 Mar 2024 • 13:01

Maia port / Credit: Premium Porto Maia

In a statement, Maia, the municipality in the Porto district outlines the implementation of a tourist tax to be levied per person for each overnight stay in various accommodation types including hotels, tourist villages, apartments, residential tourism facilities, and rural tourism establishments.

The plan

According to the announcement, this tax will be applied “up to a maximum of five consecutive nights, per person, per stay” and is applicable to guests aged 14 years or older. The revenue generated from this levy is earmarked for public infrastructure and amenities, bolstering urban cleanliness, enhancing safety measures, supporting public transportation, and improving mobility conditions.

However, there are exceptions to this fee. The municipality specifies that guests undergoing medical treatments, along with their accompanying people, as well as disabled guests with a disability of 60% or more, and guests accommodated in these establishments by explicit determination of public entities, are exempt from payment.

Furthermore, the City Council mandates that all tourist enterprises and local accommodation establishments must register on an electronic platform exclusively designed for industry professionals. This platform facilitates registration, settlement, and remittance of the Municipal Tourist Tax.