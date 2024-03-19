Poop probe: DNA detectives on the case

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 19 Mar 2024 • 19:59
DNA detectives on the case
Image: Shutterstock/ otsphoto
IN a bid to keep public spaces clean, Rincón de la Victoria‘s local government is taking a unique approach: analysing nearly twenty samples of dog poo found in public areas.
Spearheaded by the Health and Consumer Affairs department, this campaign aims to pinpoint owners who neglect to clean up after their pets. Fines for offenders range from €75 to €500. Already, three owners have been identified for disciplinary action.
A map detailing sample locations has been created and will be regularly updated with each collection. Furthermore, an SMS campaign is underway to inform owners who have yet to provide DNA samples from their pets. This multifaceted initiative underscores the town’s commitment to maintaining cleanliness and holding pet owners accountable for their animals’ waste.
