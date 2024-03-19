Ready for the new season

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 19 Mar 2024 • 15:44
Lifeguards ready for Easter
Photo: Torremolinos Town Hall
Lifeguards will be on duty on Torremolinos’ beaches from Friday March 22 and will be staffed by 34 people with two rescue boats, a jet ski and an advanced life support ambulance.
A total of 11 watchtowers will be positioned along the seven kilometres of beaches in the municipality. Residents and visitors will have three treatment areas, one in Bajondillo, another in La Carihuela (Plaza del Remo) and another in the Playamar-Los Álamos area, as well as an advanced life support ambulance which will also provide treatment.
Torremolinos has 4 areas accessible to bathing for people with functional diversity. These areas are located in Playamar, Bajondillo, Los Álamos and La Carihuela and will have a lifeguard for assisted bathing.
During the winter months, numerous works have been carried out to improve the coastal area of Torremolinos including the repair of lifeguard towers, bathing huts and the Rivera wall. In addition, earthworks have been carried out to repair the breakwater in the Saltillo area after the last storm and the subsidence of the pavement in front of the Hotel Costa Lago has also been repaired.
All ready for a new season.
