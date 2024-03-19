Seismic activity: Axarquia feels 4.3 earthquake and aftershocks

By Catherine McGeer •
Axarquía Quake Shakes Residents Awake
RESIDENTS of Axarquía were jolted awake by a seismic event registering 4.3 on the Richter scale late on March 15, followed by up to 14 aftershocks into early the next day. The quake, originating in the southern Alboran Sea region, primarily affected Melilla inhabitants, with tremors felt across coastal towns in Málaga, Granada, and Almería.
Although its epicentre lay in the southern Alboran Sea, the quake’s impact reverberated as far as Jaén. Melilla residents reported a prolonged shaking lasting several seconds, rating the intensity at level III. Surrounding areas, including Torrox, Torre del Mar, and Vélez-Málaga, also felt the quake at intensity levels II-III.
Cities like Málaga and Alhaurín El Grande experienced minor tremors, as did Almuñécar, Roquetas de Mar, and Aguadulce. The seismic activity, part of a heightened period in the Alboran Sea, began on March 13, with multiple smaller tremors preceding the main event. Aftershocks, including magnitudes of 3.5 and 3.2, continued throughout the weekend, felt particularly in Melilla’s vicinity.
