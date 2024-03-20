Valencia gang targeted elderly in crime spree

By John Ensor • Updated: 20 Mar 2024 • 14:28

Arrested: Gang which targeted senior citizens. Credit: Guardia Civil.es

A gang that committed over 100 crimes against senior citizens in Valencia has been arrested.

In a recent crackdown named Operation MAVIPA,’ the Guardia Civil in Valencia apprehended five individuals notorious for exploiting older citizens through thefts and scams, marking a significant breakthrough in the fight against cybercrime.

The initial complaint that set off the investigation was lodged in October in Alcasser, Valencia. The unfortunate incident took place on a bar terrace, where a purse was snatched, leading to an illegal bank withdrawal of €1,000.

Sophisticated crime network unveiled

Subsequent investigations unveiled the suspect’s methods, revealing their strategy of moving across various provinces in order to evade capture.

The gang was characterised by its transient nature and adopted advanced security measures to maintain its operations under the radar.

Each member had a specific role, they adopted safety measures such as having false identities to make recognition tasks difficult, officials reported. The investigation was bolstered by collaboration with Alcasser Local Police, who played a critical role in identifying the vehicle used by the gang.

Recovery and arrests

Law enforcement’s diligent efforts culminated in four house raids, leading to the recovery of a host of stolen items.

Among the haul were €5,270 in cash, 30 mobile phones, two tablets, along with numerous watches, wallets, bags, sunglasses and jewellery.

Recovery of property

This operation not only dismantled a group responsible for defrauding over €75,000 through credit card fraud but also saw the arrest of a 51-year-old man and four women aged between 31 and 61.

They face charges spanning 106 thefts, 26 frauds, and several other criminal offences. The case has since been transferred to the Court of First Instance and Instruction number 1 of Picassent (Valencia), where the legal proceedings will continue.

This significant operation highlights the evolving nature of crime and the importance of safeguarding vulnerable populations against such threats.

The Guardia Civil’s success in this operation serves as a reminder of the need for vigilance and cooperation in combating digital crime.