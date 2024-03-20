By Anna Ellis •
Costa Blanca South: News in Brief. Image: Ayuntamiento de Pinoso.
Pre-celebrations
With just one week left until Palm Sunday on March 17, Pinoso’s Holy Week Band Concentration was held in the Town Hall Square. This event brought together three musical groups from the brotherhoods that participate in the processions through the streets of Pinoso.
Researchers at the University of Alicante are studying ways to reuse tiger nut waste to make horchata more sustainable and natural. They’re looking into how these leftover materials can be used as preservatives and biomaterials for packaging. This dedication to the circular economy stems from within the horchata industry.
The La Vega Baja Hospital will be attending the Congress of the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists in Bordeaux from March 20 to 23. Along with eight other hospitals in the province, it will present studies on advancements in the treatment of prostate cancer and psoriasis.
Forty-three drivers in Crevillent and Santomera are under investigation by the Elche Police Station for obtaining fake ITV (Inspección Técnica de Vehículos) documentation. They paid between €250 and €400 for the well-known V-19 sticker, which is required to be displayed on cars that pass inspection.
Residents of Hondon de Las Nieves, if your ID has expired or needs updating, you can make an appointment at the Town Hall. The local police unit will be in the municipality on April 11 and 12. It’s important to pre-book by calling 965480201 extension 3002.
The Guardia Civil recently reported four offenders and confiscated 224 kilograms of echinoderms, which were caught in the waters of Santa Pola. To protect these animals, the Sea Museum offered its Aquarium facilities to keep them alive before releasing them back into the Mediterranean.
