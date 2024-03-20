By Anna Ellis •
Feast and fun await: Alicante's Street Food Festival returns. Image: Costa Blanca Scene / Facebook.
Get ready for the highly anticipated return of the Street Food Festival in Alicante!
From March 22 to March 24, the Plaza Seneca will be transformed into a hub of culinary delights, live music, and entertainment.
Indulge in a variety of international cuisines, including Argentinean grilled meats, American burgers, Tex-Mex specialities, Thai dishes, and French crepes, all freshly prepared from vintage food trucks.
Explore market stalls offering artisan crafts, fashion, and jewellery, and enjoy a performance by the Liverpool Band on Saturday at 1:30 PM.
There are plenty of fun activities planned for children throughout the weekend.
The Street Food Festival is open on Friday, March 22, from 7:00 PM until midnight, on Saturday, March 23, from midday until midnight, and on Sunday, March 24, from midday until 10:00 PM.
Admission is free, and the festival will take place at Plaza Seneca (former bus station), Carrer Portugal, 17, 03003 in Alicante.
