By Anna Ellis • Published: 04 Mar 2024 • 9:00

Rice delights galore: Join the culinary extravaganza of 'Arroces de Torrevieja'. Image: Ayuntamiento de Torrevieja.

The 11th “Arroces de Torrevieja,” Torrevieja Rices, will run until March 10.

This renowned gastronomic event aims to captivate even the most discerning palates with an exclusive culinary experience.

Featuring the participation of 19 associated restaurants in the region, “Arroces de Torrevieja” promises to showcase a delightful array of diverse rice dishes, prepared by some of the most skilled chefs in the city and surrounding area.

Throughout the celebration, diners will have the opportunity to indulge in a wide variety of exquisite rice-based creations, each highlighting the unique flavours and culinary expertise of the region.

All enthusiasts of fine cuisine are warmly invited to partake in this culinary celebration, embracing a week filled with flavour, tradition, and culinary excellence.

For more details on participating restaurants and further information, visit the official website www.torreviejagastronomica.com