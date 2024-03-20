Irish PM Varadkar announces resignation

By John Ensor • Published: 20 Mar 2024 • 13:49

Leo Varadkar on his recent visit to America. Credit: leovaradkar/Facebook.com

After a shock announcement, Ireland is set for a change of leadership.

In a significant political development, Leo Varadkar has announced his decision to resign as the Taoiseach and leader of the Fine Gael party. The announcement came on Wednesday, March 20, marking a pivotal moment in Irish politics.

The announcement comes hot on the heels of the unsuccessful attempt to change the wording in the Irish constitution, for which Varadkar said he took responsibility.

Varadkar, who has been at the helm of the country’s leadership since December 2022 and previously from 2017 to 2020, made his intentions clear outside Government Buildings in Dublin, amidst speculation of a ‘political earthquake’.

A timely departure

‘When I became Taoiseach in 2017, I knew one part of leadership is knowing when to pass on the baton and to know when to do it,’ Varadkar stated, emphasising the importance of timely leadership transitions.

He will relinquish his role as party leader immediately, stepping down as Taoiseach once a successor is in place.

His tenure in government has seen him occupy various key positions, from Tanaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment between June 2020 and December 2022, to roles in Social Protection, Health, and Transport, Tourism and Sport.

The race for leadership

As Varadkar prepares to step aside, attention shifts to who will fill his shoes. A leadership contest within Fine Gael looms, with figures like Paschal Donohoe, Simon Harris, Simon Coveney, and Heather Humphreys emerging as potential contenders.

The outcome will undoubtedly shape Ireland’s political landscape in the coming years.

Varadkar’s departure signals the end of an era and the beginning of a new chapter in Irish politics. His legacy, marked by his youth and reformative policies, sets the stage for an intriguing succession race.

As the country waits for its next leader, the impact of this transition on Ireland’s future remains a focal point of national interest.