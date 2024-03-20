By Anna Ellis • Published: 20 Mar 2024 • 9:10

Love in the air: Salinas introduces tech-driven tapas event to spark connections. Image: goodluz / Shutterstock.com

In Salinas, a small town with just over 1,500 people, finding love can be tough, especially if you’re busy or if there aren’t many people around.

To help with this, a unique idea has been launched: a tech-driven tapas event to help singles connect using artificial intelligence.

On March 23 and 24, people can use the Salinas Town Hall phone app to join in.

They can “match” or “like” other people they meet during the event.

This way, they can meet new people and maybe even find love while enjoying tapas together.

Mayor Isidro Monzó is excited about the project because it fits with the town’s goal of being innovative and attracting more residents to combat population decline.

“We hope this initiative will give people more reasons to choose Salinas as their home, bringing in new talents and ideas,” the mayor confirmed.

Besides helping locals and newcomers connect, the project also aims to show Salinas as a modern and friendly place.

By organising events that mix technology, food, and fun, Salinas wants to be seen as an appealing spot for people looking for a modern lifestyle in a peaceful town.

Around 25 per cent of Salinas’ residents are from other countries, like England, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

The fact that people from other countries are choosing Salinas, especially during the pandemic, shows that it’s a nice place to live.

Its easy access to transportation, like the AVE, highways, and airports, makes it even more attractive.