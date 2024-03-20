See-through suitcases filled with water

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 20 Mar 2024 • 14:23

Transparent luggage at arrivals Photo: Turismo de Portugal

Transparent luggage filled with water rolling down the baggage reclaim belt at Faro Airport will raise awareness among arriving tourists to save water during their stay. The idea is part of a new Turismo de Portugal campaign under the slogan, ‘Be futuristic, save water’.

“We need to mobilise tourists, we should be concerned about leaving the right footprint in the destinations we visit. This is even more relevant and pertinent when we are witnessing worsening climate change, which has an ever-increasing impact on the pressure of our natural resources”, said Lídia Monteiro of Turismo de Portugal.

We use more water than we need

“The truth is that we use more water than we need, but most of us don’t realise it. And that’s exactly what we’re aiming to do with this campaign: to challenge tourists, those who visit the Algarve, to do things differently during their holidays, that they can visit the Algarve in a more conscious way,” she said.

One way of making an impact, “is precisely to materialise what is most symbolic about a trip, in transparent suitcases that represent that you are travelling and, in this case, by showing how much water per day we can save”. There will be six transparent, water filled suitcases, mixed in with tourists’ luggage, “which we believe will create interesting reactions among the new arrivals” said Monteiro.

“We deliberately chose to stimulate the adoption of behaviour in a surprising, intriguing way, with some humour that will also arouse curiosity”, she concluded.