Published: 20 Mar 2024 • 12:53
Shamrocks and support: Cabo Roig's St. Patrick's Day parade raises €1,582 for Samaritans. Image: Samaritans in Spain.
What a wonderful turnout for this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Cabo Roig on March 17!
The sun was shining, the music was playing, and everyone had a fantastic Sunday afternoon enjoying watching the dancers and floats go by.
The Samaritans volunteers, wearing their branded t-shirts and carrying collecting buckets, were there as the official charity of the event.
The crowd was amazing, and their support was truly generous. In just two hours, the charity managed to collect a very impressive €1,582!
The charity would like to say a big thank you to all the volunteers who took part, to the St. Patrick’s Day Committee for choosing the Samaritans, and to every person who donated.
It is because of this continued support that the Samaritans can provide their freephone service at 900 525 100.
As a reminder, Samaritans are available to listen to any English speaker, regardless of nationality, who needs to talk about difficult thoughts or feelings.
You don’t have to be feeling suicidal to reach out.
