UK inflation going down, down, down

By Linda Hall •
Updated: 20 Mar 2024 • 12:11
GOOD NEWS: Britain’s Prime Minister and Chancellor welcomed February inflation figures
Photo credit: Simon Dawson/No 10
INFLATION in the UK dipped to 3.4 per cent in February, its lowest for two and a half years.
The decline in the consumer prices index (CPI) from January’s 4 per cent was partly due to slower price rises for food and restaurant price, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on March 20.
Second-hand car prices have fallen by 7.3 per cent over the last year compared with an annual decline of 5.9 per cent in January. The figure for core inflation, which omits unpredictable items like oil and food, dropped from 5.1 to 4.5 per cent.
Services inflation – closely watched by the Bank of England for clues of an easing in domestic inflation – fell by 0.1 percentage point less than expected from 6.5 to 6.1 per cent.
Earlier, analysts had predicted that the CPI would fall to 3.5 per cent instead of the 3.4 per cent that took inflation to its lowest level since September 2021 when it stood at 3.1 per cent. It was also the fastest fall in inflation since 1978.
“Good news for you, your family and the country,” Britain’s PM Rishi Sunak said on March 30.
It was also good news for Sunak as well as the Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, now that inflation gives every indication of being on track to reach its 2 per cent target by April 2024.
The February figures also give weight to the assumption that the Bank of England will now be able to cut interest rates in the summer.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.