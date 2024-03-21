Charity Spring Festival in Marbella

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 21 Mar 2024 • 16:11

Photo: Facebook / Kike Supermix

Marbella will host the second edition of the Spring Party of the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC) on Saturday April 20, which will feature 80s music by DJ Kike Supermix and a live concert by the group Los Electroduendes.

All proceeds from this initiative, which will take place at the Volare dance club and music venue from 5pm, will go towards the programmes and services provided by the charity.

Councillor for Social Rights, Isabel Cintado, praised, “the magnificent work and commitment of the AECC in the city, thanks to the great professionals and the team of people who make up its volunteers”. She also called on the public to participate, “so that this festival is a guaranteed success”.

Surprises and the best music

The president of the AECC in Marbella, Santiago Gómez-Villares, said that, “the party will have many surprises and the best music from the 80s and 90s at a very affordable price”, adding that, “we believe it is a good way for younger people to get to know the work of the association, become aware of the importance of prevention at an early age and be encouraged to collaborate with us, either as volunteers or as members”.

The Spring Festival has a ticket price of €40, with a drink included. The organisers have planned various surprises throughout the day and a raffle with extraordinary gifts which can be won by buying tickets at a price of just €5.

Tickets are already on sale at the headquarters of AECC Marbella (Avenida del Mar, number 5). The event was also attended by Kike Supermix, who hopes that there will be a large turnout, “in a very eighties and very fun evening so that everyone can enjoy themselves and, moreover, do it for a good cause” he said.