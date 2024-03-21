Eurovision – Benidorm to Sweden

By Anna Akopyan •
With the Eurovision competition advancing to its finals, Benidorm City prepares for a fabulous celebration of European pop music.
The Euro Club, made in collaboration between RTVE (Spanish broadcaster) and Generalitat, will promote the Benidorm Fest and Spain´s representative, Nebulossa, at the Julio Iglesias Auditorium of the city.
The event will display a 70-metre squared screening of Nebulossa´s live performance, offering gastronomic treats by food trucks, a merchandise area, a live DJ, a relaxing zone, and performances by guest artists.
The date is yet to be released and the city is already bustling with excitement.
But the party doesn´t end here. Benidorm´s Euro Club is going to Malmö, Sweden, to introduce the music scene of the city to a worldwide audience of pop lovers.
On May 8, the Valencian Community-based pop icons of Nebulossa will perform live at Malmö, expanding to a grand, international scale.
Fans from more than 80 countries will unite in a celebration of music, sharing cultures, trends and values: Benidorm City is playing an integral role in this European fusion.
Anna Akopyan
