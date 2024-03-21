News in brief: Axarquia

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 21 Mar 2024 • 17:40

Image: Shutterstock/Pavel1964

Rincon Race

THE Costa Rincón-Vithas Málaga Popular Race is set to take place on May 5, featuring an 8 km route along the town’s coastal path. With proceeds benefiting the Sweet Dreams association, around 500 participants are expected. Registration opened on March 19, on dorsalchip.es.

Early Detection

THE mobile unit for early detection of breast cancer will be stationed in Rincón de la Victoria until June 19 at Plaza de la Constitution. Women aged 50-71, with appointments received via mail, can participate. For inquiries, contact 677007017 or info@cribadoenandalucia.es.

Cruise season

THE 2024 cruise season kicks off in Motril with 39 scheduled stops, expecting over 60,000 passengers and 28,000 crew members. An investment of over €50,000 introduces an efficient shuttle system between the Port and Motril’s centre.

Todo Ayuda

CONTRIBUTIONS from NaturVets and their supportive clientele amassed €104 for the Todo Ayuda Project, affording 48 tins of Royal Canine Puppy Mousse. The charity extends an invitation for more establishments and households to host collection tins.

Art Lecture

THE Arts Society Nerja announced their upcoming lecture on April 9 at 6 pm titled ‘The Disruptive Power of Art: Banksy and Ai Weiwei.’ The event will be broadcast live from Centro Cultural Nerja and accessible via Zoom, offering both in-person and virtual attendance options.

Nordic Walking

ELDERLY residents of Nerja are set to participate in the latest edition of the Nordic Walking Days organised by the Provincial Council, engaging in outdoor exercise involving walking with ski-like poles. Scheduled for April 16, participants from various towns, including Torrox and Frigiliana, will join.

