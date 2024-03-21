Spain’s record figures for food and fish exports

By John Ensor • Published: 21 Mar 2024 • 9:43

Boost for Spanish exports. Credit: Zerbor/Shutterstock.com

In 2023, Spain’s agri-food and fisheries sectors showcased a remarkable performance, achieving a new milestone in export revenue.

In a recent announcement by Spain’s Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPA), it was revealed that these sectors collectively reached an export value of €70.43 billion in 2023.

This achievement not only marks a 3 per cent increase from the projections of 2022 but also surpasses the €70 billion threshold for the first time.

A significant contribution to the economy

Following the evaluation of the data, Minister Luis Planas remarked, ‘the agri-food and fisheries balance is recovering after the decline suffered in 2022, and has increased by 10 per cent to €15.47 billion’.

He further commented on the sector’s vitality, noting its role as a cornerstone for national economic growth and Spain’s status as a leading agri-food power.

This sector’s growth rate of 3 per cent outstripped the overall economic performance, with agri-food exports representing 18.4 per cent of Spain’s total international sales, and imports making up 13 per cent.

Export dynamics and import growth

The rise in imports was modest, at 1.2 per cent, reaching just below €54.96 billion. The leading export categories were the meat sector, generating €10.3 billion, followed closely by fruits and vegetables, which brought in just under €9.98 billion and over €8.86 billion, respectively.

Notably, the vegetables and pulses segment saw a significant 9.9 per cent surge in exports compared to the previous year.

Diverse destinations and global reach

The distribution of exports in 2023 leaned heavily towards the EU, with 67.4 per cent of exports directed there, an 8.2 per cent increase from 2022.

Conversely, exports to third countries fell by 6.2 per cent, accounting for 32.6 per cent. The Foreign Trade Annual Preview 2023 offers a comprehensive analysis of the agri-food and fisheries sector’s trade performance, utilising provisional data provided by the Customs and Excise Department of the State Tax Administration Agency.