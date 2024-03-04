Sustainable agriculture gets €3.5 million boost

By John Ensor • Published: 04 Mar 2024 • 9:24

Good news for sheep farmers Credit: caib.es

The Balearic Islands Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and the Natural Environment has announced the rollout of €4.2 million in Common Agricultural Policy aid, with a notable €2.8 million earmarked for eco-regimes.

This initiative marks a significant stride towards promoting sustainable agricultural practices across the Balearic Islands, benefiting projects linked to eco-friendly farming.

Joan Simonet, the acting Minister, underscored the importance of this new funding phase: ‘The novelty is that we are starting to pay the eco-regimes, for a total value of more than €2.8 million. So far we had not been able to pay because the Ministry had not uploaded the data to us. Now we are getting a good pace of payment to be able to transfer these new funds to the sector.’

This statement reflects the Ministry’s dedication to reinforcing the agricultural sector with fresh financial resources, particularly after overcoming initial data processing hurdles.

The distribution of funds is meticulously planned to support various sustainable practices, including extensive grazing, biodiversity in pasture areas, and crop rotation, highlighting a concerted effort to enhance environmental sustainability.

Mallorca emerges as the primary beneficiary, with 2,211 recipients who will receive a total of €3,550,758.18, which illustrates the island’s central role in the archipelago’s agronomy.

The comprehensive CAP 2023 aid package extends beyond eco-regimes, encompassing support for young farmers, sustainability income, and other associated aids.

This approach underpins a broad-based strategy aimed at bolstering the agricultural sector’s resilience and sustainability.

Following this latest disbursement, the cumulative aid for 2023 reaches an impressive €25.6 million, underscoring the significant investment in the islands’ agricultural future.

This financial boost is more than just an infusion of funds. It represents a concerted effort to preserve and enhance the island’s rich agricultural heritage and natural environment.

Through initiatives like the eco-regimes and additional supports, the Ministry is laying the groundwork for a sustainable, thriving agricultural sector capable of navigating the challenges ahead, securing a greener future for Mallorca.