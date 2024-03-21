Villa Tiberio to close indefinitely

By John Smith • Updated: 21 Mar 2024 • 16:02

The charming Sandro Morelli doing what he does best Credit: EWN Media Group

Those of us who know the world famous Villa Tiberio restaurant on Marbella’s Golden Mile were amazed to learn that it is due to close indefinitely.

There was a stark statement posted on the Villa Tiberio website which simply said “From Monday 25th of March the restaurant will remain closed until further notice” with no further explanation.

This really is a most incredible oasis in Marbella which has been the life’s work of owner Sandro Morelli who spoke exclusively to Euro Weekly News some time ago about his background, his commitment to charity and his love for Spain.

A true European

At that time he explained “I’m a true European, an Italian living and working in Spain with so many British friends and clients (not to forget the Irish and other nationalities) who fill the restaurant.”

Although highly successful, his story needs to be recounted and understood as it was not long after the end of the Second World War, that a seven-year-old who was begging on the streets of Naples dreamt of a better life for himself and his family.

Later, older and more mature, but still with that dream, now aged 18, Sandro Morelli took himself to London and spent his first night sleeping under a bridge but to him this was the start of a whole new adventure.

He was determined to succeed and after first working as washer upper at the Brompton Hospital he became a chef at the prestigious Ritz Hotel and then with the help of his brother Raffaele he opened two great eateries in London, Barbarella in 1976 and Barbarella 2 in 1979.

Advice from Sean Connery

These iconic night spots attracted a huge list of celebrities and one, actor Sean Connery, suggested that he should consider opening a restaurant on the Costa del Sol and hence the die was cast.

So more than 30 years ago, Sandro purchased an old villa with a great deal of land to create, his life’s work, Villa Tiberio which has become an icon for the area and a real oasis of calm and tranquillity.

Sandro loves to garden and it took him two years to create the first glimmering of what is now an award winning fantasy setting, surrounded by classical statues, trees and plants of all types and more fountains than you could believe possible.

Great supporter of charity

No matter how well he has done, he has never forgotten his early days and has been committed to raise funds to help others and held regular charity events for the Cudeca Cancer Hospice, Children with Cancer, Red Cross and other major charities, allowing him to raise more than €500,000 over the years and welcome numerous celebrities.

At one time he and his brothers and their children between them ran some of the most iconic and popular restaurants on the Costa del Sol, but time catches up with us all and it is with great sadness that we learnt that the closure of Villa Tiberio is imminent.

Whatever the reasons for the closure, we at Euro Weekly News salute our friend Sandro Morelli and praise his achievements.