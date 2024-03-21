Villa Tiberio to close indefinitely

By John Smith •
Updated: 21 Mar 2024 • 16:02
The charming Sandro Morelli doing what he does best
Credit: EWN Media Group
Those of us who know the world famous Villa Tiberio restaurant on Marbella’s Golden Mile were amazed to learn that it is due to close indefinitely.
There was a stark statement posted on the Villa Tiberio website which simply said “From Monday 25th of March the restaurant will remain closed until further notice” with no further explanation.
This really is a most incredible oasis in Marbella which has been the life’s work of owner Sandro Morelli who spoke exclusively to Euro Weekly News some time ago about his background, his commitment to charity and his love for Spain.
At that time he explained “I’m a true European, an Italian living and working in Spain with so many British friends and clients (not to forget the Irish and other nationalities) who fill the restaurant.”
Although highly successful, his story needs to be recounted and understood as it was not long after the end of the Second World War, that a seven-year-old who was begging on the streets of Naples dreamt of a better life for himself and his family.
Later, older and more mature, but still with that dream, now aged 18, Sandro Morelli took himself to London and spent his first night sleeping under a bridge but to him this was the start of a whole new adventure.
He was determined to succeed and after first working as washer upper at the Brompton Hospital he became a chef at the prestigious Ritz Hotel and then with the help of his brother Raffaele he opened two great eateries in London, Barbarella in 1976 and Barbarella 2 in 1979.
These iconic night spots attracted a huge list of celebrities and one, actor Sean Connery, suggested that he should consider opening a restaurant on the Costa del Sol and hence the die was cast.
So more than 30 years ago, Sandro purchased an old villa with a great deal of land to create, his life’s work, Villa Tiberio which has become an icon for the area and a real oasis of calm and tranquillity.
Sandro loves to garden and it took him two years to create the first glimmering of what is now an award winning fantasy setting, surrounded by classical statues, trees and plants of all types and more fountains than you could believe possible.
No matter how well he has done, he has never forgotten his early days and has been committed to raise funds to help others and held regular charity events for the Cudeca Cancer Hospice, Children with Cancer, Red Cross and other major charities, allowing him to raise more than €500,000 over the years and welcome numerous celebrities.
At one time he and his brothers and their children between them ran some of the most iconic and popular restaurants on the Costa del Sol, but time catches up with us all and it is with great sadness that we learnt that the closure of Villa Tiberio is imminent.
Whatever the reasons for the closure, we at Euro Weekly News salute our friend Sandro Morelli and praise his achievements.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.