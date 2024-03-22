Heartfelt Mother’s Day event success

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 22 Mar 2024 • 18:18

Community Comes Together to Support Animal Shelters Image: Paul Eburne

THE RUF MARI RESTAURANT in Los Urrutias played host to a heartwarming event on Mother’s Day as one hundred tickets for the annual lunch sold out within a week. Attendees were treated to delightful tunes by PLAN B, Graham, & Ian, making the afternoon even more memorable.

Fundraising Success for Animal Shelters

The event wasn’t just about good food and music; it was also a fundraiser for animal shelters in the region. Organised by dedicated volunteers and supported by the community, the goal was to raise €1000 for PAPS, LOS INFIERNOS, and MALCOLMS CATS. However, the generosity of attendees exceeded expectations, with €1500 collected on the day, providing much-needed support for the shelters.

Organising for Compassionate Causes

Lesley Eburne, the event organiser, expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming support and emphasised the ongoing need for assistance. With veterinary bills soaring and the number of abandoned animals rising, continuous help is vital. Eburne urged individuals to consider various ways to contribute, from donations to organising fundraising events.

Legacy of Compassion: Lesley Eburne’s Impact

As Eburne steps down for health reasons, she leaves behind a legacy of compassion and dedication, ensuring that even in her absence, the cause she cares deeply about continues to thrive.

