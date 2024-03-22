Kate Middleton Cancer Diagnosis

By Annette Christmas • Updated: 22 Mar 2024 • 21:48

Kate Middleton Credit: Tom Soper photography, creative commons

Messages of support have been flooding in for Kate Middleton after the release of her video statement concerning her illness.

In it, she says the last two months have been incredibly hard for her and her family.

The Princess of Wales’s heartfelt message to the nation has provoked a flood of dismayed responses. However, Kate assured viewers that although the news came as a huge shock to her and Prince William, she is well and “getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body and spirits”.

Her message begins with by thanking people for their wonderful messages of support.

Having William by her side is a great source of comfort and reassurance, as is the support and kindness that has been shown by “so many of you”.

Her Royal Highness also asked for space and privacy while she completes her course of treatment.

The Princess of Wales underwent major abdominal surgery in London in January. It was initially thought her condition was non-cancerous, and that the surgery was a success. However, post-operative tests revealed that cancer was present.

Her medical team therefore advised the Princess that she should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and this treatment is now in its early stages. She expressed gratitude for the care she is receiving.

The royal couple are doing everything they can to process and manage her recovery and treatment privately for the sake of their young family. Most importantly, she says, “it is taking us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that’s appropriate for them and to reassure them that I’m going to be okay.”

She says she is very much looking forward to returning to her work, which has always brought her a deep sense of joy. For many years now, the Princess has been closely involved in the Early Years project, aimed at improving the lives and lifetime outcomes of babies and young children.

Kate Middleton had a heartwarming message for others with a cancer diagnosis: “I’m also thinking of all those whose lives are being affected by cancer, for everyone facing this disease in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone”.

King Charles has said he is “so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did.” A Buckingham Palace spokesman has said “His Majesty has ‘remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks’.”

Kate’s cancer diagnosis has come just two months after the King’s own diagnosis was announced by Buckingham Palace.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak shared a message on social media:

“The Princess of Wales has the love and support of the whole country as she continues her recovery”

“She has shown tremendous bravery with her statement today. In recent weeks she has been subjected to intense scrutiny and has been unfairly treated by certain sections of the media around the world and on social media. When it comes to matters of health, like everyone else, she must be afforded the privacy to focus on her treatment and be with her loving family.”

“I know I speak for the whole country in wishing her a full and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her back in action when she’s ready.”