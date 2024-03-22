Northern Soul in Mijas

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 22 Mar 2024 • 15:02
Northern Soul
Photo: Flickr CC / Tim Simpson
Calling all soul enthusiasts and night owls, step back in time to the pulsating beats of Northern Soul at the Cazbah Lounge on Saturday March 30.
Join lovers of Northern Soul at the Cazbah Lounge in La Cala de Mijas for an unforgettable evening where the spirit of the ’70s soul scene is alive and electric. A night created specially for the groove-seekers and the smooth movers and it’s free admission.
Experience an exclusive Northern Soul event that promises to take you on a musical journey with the very best vinyl spins from the era. Expect to be mesmerized by the iconic sounds courtesy of cazbah’s very own Lopi, ‘Krazy Boy’, and Tel. These legends know just how to make the floorboards tremble and your heart sing with the best-loved tracks.
All ages are welcome, so bring your friends, your parents, or even your grandparents to share in the joy of the best dance music ever made. Whether you’ve been a fan since the beginning or are just discovering the charms of Northern Soul, there’s something for everyone.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
