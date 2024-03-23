By Catherine McGeer • Published: 23 Mar 2024 • 11:11

Golfers tee up support for APAA Nerja Image: Facebook/ Tricia Ainsbury

AT Añoreta recently the spotlight shone brightly on the APAA Nerja Dog Rescue Charity. Amidst a golf competition, Sean and Roz Brittain sponsored the ‘Nearest the Pin’ contest on behalf of APAA Nerja, adding a philanthropic touch to the event.

Spotlight on APAA Nerja Dog Rescue Charity

Golfers Jayne Needham and Bob Bennett emerged victorious in the Nearest the Pin challenge, showcasing their precision on the course. This charitable initiative not only highlighted sporting talent but also brought attention to the noble cause of rescuing and rehoming abandoned and abused dogs.

APAA Nerja’s Charitable Initiatives

APAA Nerja, a registered animal charity, has been tirelessly working towards this cause, having successfully rehomed over 1000 dogs. Supported by dedicated volunteers and with two shops in Nerja, the charity’s efforts extend beyond rescue to fundraising, event organisation, and even the regular Sunday morning dog walks.

As the Añoreta Golf Club Championship unfolded, the presence of APAA Nerja Dog Rescue Charity served as a reminder of the importance of compassion alongside competition.

