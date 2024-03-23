Mojacar voted one of the happiest towns

By Julian Phillips • Published: 23 Mar 2024 • 14:14

Mojacar one of the happiest towns in Spain. Credit: Gilles Garrofé

Mojacar has been ranked as the eleventh happiest town in Spain, while Ronda clinched the number one spot.

Every year on March 20th, World Happiness Day is celebrated. This day is marked by studies to determine the happiest countries. This year, Spain holds the 36th position, quite distant from the top spots.

However, the analysis hasn’t been limited to the global level. YouGov, in collaboration with Azucarera, conducted a study to identify the happiest towns in Spain. The list is diverse in terms of location, climate, and lifestyle. However, all these towns share a common theme of a friendly atmosphere and a relaxed, stress-free lifestyle.

Over a million people participated in the study, selecting the 35 happiest towns in Spain.