Mojacar voted one of the happiest towns

By Julian Phillips •
Published: 23 Mar 2024 • 14:14
Mojacar one of the happiest towns in Spain.
Credit: Gilles Garrofé
Mojacar has been ranked as the eleventh happiest town in Spain, while Ronda clinched the number one spot.
Every year on March 20th, World Happiness Day is celebrated. This day is marked by studies to determine the happiest countries. This year, Spain holds the 36th position, quite distant from the top spots.
However, the analysis hasn’t been limited to the global level. YouGov, in collaboration with Azucarera, conducted a study to identify the happiest towns in Spain. The list is diverse in terms of location, climate, and lifestyle. However, all these towns share a common theme of a friendly atmosphere and a relaxed, stress-free lifestyle.
Over a million people participated in the study, selecting the 35 happiest towns in Spain.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Born in the UK, has lived in 9 countries, before finally coming to Spain in 2015. Currently living in Almeria and working out of the EWN office in Mojacar.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.